Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

Chris Jones

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Sheriff David Hobbs reported that on Monday, Jan 30, that a concerned citizen reported an attempted phone scam.

The scammer called from 1 (876) 355-5071 (a Kingston, Jamaica number) and claimed to be from Publisher's Clearing House. The individual told the citizen that he had won the $1.5 million prize, but needed to pay the taxes ($1,500) via MoneyGram before receipt of the winnings.

Hobbs wishes to use this incident as a reminder to citizens on a few ways to recognize potential scams. If any of the following “red flags” are present, citizens should assume they are dealing with a scam:

• The call originates from another country.

• The call is from a blocked or private number.

• The caller is unable to answer direct questions about the prize or contest.

• The winner is asked to pay anything upfront, including taxes or fees.

• The caller threatens to send law enforcement to the winner's house if the person does not pay the taxes or fees.

Hobbs encourages citizens to protect themselves and their identity by never giving away personal information, credit card information, or financial information over the phone. He stresses that if anyone receives suspicious calls to attempt to take a name of the caller and record the phone number, hang up, and call law enforcement.