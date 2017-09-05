The Sheriff’s shameless raid on taxpayers

Last year Jefferson County spent more per person on its Sheriff’s office than any other county in Florida. It costs county taxpayers over $600 per household to fund the Sheriff’s budget. Last year it took 91% of our property tax dollars to pay those costs. That’s because, since this Sheriff took office, his budget has grown nearly three times as fast as the money the county collects to pay for it.

You would think the Sheriff appreciates the generous effort taxpayers have already made to support his programs. But he’s not satisfied. He’s asking County Commissioners to increase his already bloated budget by 16% and to increase property tax rates to give it to him. Most Commissioners seem unwilling to challenge him. So, if you are a property taxpayer in Jefferson County, your taxes are about to go up unless Commissioners hear from you soon.

The Sheriff says he wants to give raises. But he already has plenty of money to do that without a tax increase. The Sheriff alone determines how much he pays his staff. Once they authorize writing him a check out of the county treasury, Commissioners have no say so over how the Sheriff spends the taxpayers’ money. So it becomes the Sheriff’s job to decide how many good people he can afford and how much he wants to pay them.

The Sheriff has a competent and courteous staff. Recent public records show that deputies average about $43,000 per year in pay plus generous benefits. The average among all Sheriff’s employees is about $40,000 per year plus benefits. Nearly all of us probably feel we are under paid, but by Jefferson County standards, these are fair wages and they are generally competitive with other law enforcement pay scales.

Still, if the Sheriff wants to pay more to some or all of his employees, he can do it, and most of us won’t object, because we all appreciate what his staff does and the risk they often take for us. The Sheriff just needs to balance his pay scales with his staffing levels and his budget. That’s what good managers get paid to do. Those are the tough management decisions that the Sheriff seems unwilling or unable to make. He should cease his long time habit of constantly going back to the taxpayers for more because he won’t make those tough decisions.

Budgeting a core function of government like law enforcement and corrections is always a challenge in small counties. But other small counties manage to do it without placing such a heavy burden on the rest of county government. For example, Calhoun County to our west is nearly identical in population and in the amount they collect and spend on county government. Yet records from a recently completed budget year show that it cost Jefferson County taxpayers 63% more than Calhoun County residents paid for the same Sheriff’s services.

So it’s not enough for our Sheriff to arrogantly dismiss any criticism or questioning of his budget as “personal” or that only he can understand it. He needs to get his budget in line with other small counties. He needs to work on a solution for a serious problem that, if it is not addressed, will only grow into more tax increases and a reduction in other county services (library, recreation, roads, etc) that are also valued by our citizens.

County Commissioners, on the other hand, have a responsibility to the taxpayers and voters who elected them to stand up to the Sheriff’s excesses, to curb his insatiable appetite for taxpayer dollars, and to not be intimidated by publically challenging a popular and powerful public official.

You can get contact information for County Commissioners by calling the county administrative office at 850-342-0287 or by visiting the county website at jeffersoncountyfl.gov. A hearing on this year’s budget is scheduled for 6:00 PM, Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Courthouse Annex on Walnut St.

Hines Boyd