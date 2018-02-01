Shirley Ann Keaton Reddick, 66, of Monticello, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Hagan Funeral Service, 175 North Railroad Street Monticello Fl 860-997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Ministries of Capps with burial at Byrd Cemetery. Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2018. Shirley leaves to cherish her precious memories: a daughter Latasha Seabrooks (Darrell), a son Eric Reddick, two grandsons Jakari and Kamarain Seabrooks all of Tallahassee. Along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Related