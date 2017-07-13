Shirley Annice Glover died peacefully at Rock Canyon Nursing home July 5, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Jay Glover and Hallie West Glover; sister, Judy Marlene Glover. She is survived by her sister, Jay Rogenia Roberson of Alabama, and caregiver and long-time friend, Carol Tennant. Shirley was born October 5, 1937 in Monticello, Fl., a premature baby not expected to live very long, but she had a fighting spirit and thrived. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, bingo, trips to Cripple Creek, and music. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She made many friends at Rock Canyon and she will be missed. Heartfelt gratitude to the Staff at Rock Canyon, and to Melissa, Laura and Darron from Suncrest Hospice for their care and compassion. Burial at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo, Co.

