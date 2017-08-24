Shirley Louise Dana Anderson, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. She was born in Fernandina, Florida on September 24, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents William Eugene Dana and Helen Louise Williams Dana of Jacksonville, Florida.

Shirley graduated from Robert E. Lee Senior High School, Jacksonville Florida in June 1948. She retired after 23 years, working with the City of Monticello, where she was the Payroll Clerk and Secretary to the City Clerk. She became a member of the Methodist Church in 1938 and has been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, Florida since 1957.

She is survived by her husband William Tripp Anderson of 60 years; her two daughters; Carol Revell (Davis) and Cathy Watt (Richard); her four grand-daughters; Ramsey Revell-Wheeler, Hadley Revell, Dana Jane Watt and Pamela Watt; and her sister Mary Estelle Ringer all of Monticello.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday August 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello. Services are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello, 485 E. Dogwood Street, Monticello, FL 32344, phone 850-997-5612.

Donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, Monticello or Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.

