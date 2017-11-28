Shoebox Party at Central Baptist

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Central Baptist Church members and friends gathered for the annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party in early November.

Christmas music played while 75+ volunteers came and packed shoeboxes for the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child ministry. They packed toys, games, and toothbrushes into boxes to be sent to the four corners of the earth.

All their efforts were fruitful with 300 boxes filled with love and prayers.

The shoeboxes were then taken to the Middle Florida Baptist Association Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Pinetta. More than 1275 shoeboxes were collected there and were packed up by Operation Christmas Child volunteers for shipment.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ. The organization serves the church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

WMU is an auxiliary of the Southern Baptist Convention that was founded in 1888. It is the largest Protestant missions organization for women in the world.