Shooting in Madison; arrest in Jefferson

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, April 11, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) arrested Mario Verasso after Verasso engaged in shooting at another vehicle while traveling on Interstate 10 through Madison County.

On the above date, the JCSO received a transferred 911 call from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, advising that there had been a possible shooting on Interstate 10, with the involved persons heading west into Jefferson County.

The victim had placed the original call, advising that a man in a dark colored Chevrolet pickup truck had shot at his vehicle while the two parties were traveling west on Interstate 10.

Deputies from the JCSO responded to Interstate 10 in order to locate and stop the two vehicles.

JCSO's Cpl. Ryland spotted the victim's vehicle and made a traffic stop around mile marker 217, just inside the Jefferson County line.

While Cpl. Ryland spoke with the victim, a truck matching the description of the suspect's vehicle drove past.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies Harrison and Carey pursued and stopped the suspect's truck and made contact with Mario Verasso.

In a post-Miranda Deputies on scene examined the victim's vehicle and found three bullet holes that matched Verasso's statements.

JCSO Investigator Bethea and Sergeant Williams arrived in the area to process the crime scene.

During the processing of the scene, it was discovered that the drive-by shooting took place near the 251-mile marker, which is located within Madison County.

At that time, the Madison County Sheriff's Office was contacted in order to obtain their assistance with the investigation.

The firearm used in the shooting was discovered in Verasso's vehicle.

Mario Verasso was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.