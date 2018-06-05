Shooting: One dead; one injured

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was still investigating, as of Monday, a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m., on Sunday, June 3, at the MLK Center located at 100 King Street, just outside the Monticello city limit.

According to the JCSO, dispatch received a call of shots fired at the center, where a large party was taking place. The Monticello Police Department arrived on the scene first and discovered an individual who had been shot. Fire Rescue transported the individual to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The individual was identified as 23-year-old Brandon Young.

A second man who was also shot in the incident drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The JCSO, however, had not revealed this second individual's name as of Monday. Nor had the department divulged any other information about the incident, as it is still under investigation.

More information will be forthcoming when the investigation concludes.

The JCSO asks anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (850) 997-2523.