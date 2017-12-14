Shore Magic

ACA graduate on national television show

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

When a network brings together just the right ingredients for a mega hit show like “Jersey Shore,” the show that made Snooki a household name, it's not entirely unexpected that it would try to replicate that magic.

And so, five years after “Jersey Shore” ended, enter “Floribama Shore,” MTV's newest entry in the “Shore” line, this time, as the title implies, along the Florida Panhandle west to Alabama. With a new cast and different locale (Panama City Beach), MTV takes the same concept of eight young adult housemates sharing a summer abode on the beach, following their daily lives and interactions over several episodes.

Among those eight housemates is Gus Smyrnios, a 2013 graduate of Aucilla Christian Academy, who hails from Perry, Florida.

The son of Gus Smyrnios and Kristin Smyrnios, the younger Smyrnios, born in Ft. Myers, is the oldest of four children, with two younger sisters and a younger brother. His family moved to Perry when he was about seven or eight years old.

In high school, being in show business was “never in the plan,” he says, something he never even thought about, even though he was sort of the class clown who loved to perform and make people laugh.

Still, his future plans were a little more on the serious side – at age 19, he sent in his application to be a state trooper. When he was turned down, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines, and was ready to go and serve in the military, until a skateboard accident and a broken arm that required surgery, a metal plate and seven or eight months of recuperation time put those plans on hold.

