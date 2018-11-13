Sibyl Aileen Lynch, 66, of Monticello, passed away November 5, 2018. Sibyl was born August 20, 1952, in Miami, Florida. She grew up there, graduated from Miami Killian High School in 1970, and moved to Monticello with her family in 1974.

Sibyl’s parents instilled in her a love of nature; she cared for her own bird sanctuary and especially loved hummingbirds.

She worked for over 30 years at Joyner’s Quality Market in Lloyd, FL, where she had a knack for making customers smile. The owners, Skeet and Jared, and all of her coworkers were very special to her. They were like her second family.

Sibyl was preceded in death by her parents, Geoffrey Beaufort and Sibyl (Pidge) Lynch. She is survived by her loving extended family who brought great joy to her life, including her brothers, Geoff (Rafalar) Lynch and Greg (Liz) Lynch; sister, Shannon Lynch (Richard) and twin sister, Ailsa Lynch, who was also her best friend.

She is also survived by five nieces and nephews as well as 10 great nieces and nephews, including her namesake, Evangelina Sibailsa.

A memorial service will be held by her family at a later date.

