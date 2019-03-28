Sieg heil!!

I just saw on national TV that thousands of our children across the country walked out of school

to demand legislators do something about climate change and in support of the new green deal!!!!! This is pure brain washing (especially our youth) on a scale that has not been seen since the Hitler youth movement in Germany in the 1930's & 40's!!!

Climate change is one of the biggest lies ever perpetrated on America and the world!

It is a 2 trillion dollar industry money grab and our stupid college professors and public school teachers are a bunch of unwitting morons simply throwing gas on the fire, while the people profiting from of this great hoax are laughing all the way to the bank!!!

Every time you hear nearly ALL scientists agree on climate change----That is a bold face lie!!! Only scientists who buy into the theory, 100% are climatologists who are profiting from big $$$ research grants.

Dennis Foggy