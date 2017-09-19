Signs of the times

As counterbalance to all the negative stories generated by Hurricane Irma last week, here are a couple of positive ones.

The first involves District 5 Commissioner Stephen Walker, whose Waukeenah residential property fronts U.S. 27, one of the evacuation routes for Southwest Florida residents fleeing Irma’s threat.

In response to the increased traffic on Highway 27, Walker posted a sign just off his property that welcomed evacuees to dry camp on his land for free. “Free RV dry camping,” the roadside sign fairly shouted. Which offer a good many evacuees apparently took him up on.

SUBSCRIBE TO READ THIS STORY!