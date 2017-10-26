Somerset Jefferson to hold Open House, SAC Meeting Nov. 2

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Somerset Jefferson K-12 starts off November with a busy Thursday evening, holding its School Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Tigers' Den (school cafeteria) at 50 David Road. The SAC, composed of teachers, administrators, parents and student members, meets the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m., and are open to ideas and input from the community. SAC discusses a wide range of topics, from club activities to sport teams, to fundraisers, to classroom and learning strategies. The meeting is open and every interested person is invited to attend. Immediately following the SAC meeting, the November PTO will host a school-wide Open House for Pre-K through 12th grade. The students, teachers have worked hard the first nine weeks and are proud of their students accomplishments; Open House is the perfect opportunity for parents to visit the classrooms and teachers, get clarity on routine procedures and daily expectations and see what their children have accomplished in the classroom up to this point, as well as a great opportunity to schedule future parent/teacher conferences. The Open House PTO meeting will begin in the cafeteria immediately following the SAC meeting; after an official welcome from the administrations, parents and students may proceed directly to the classrooms. The Jefferson Somerset Open House also recognizes the season of giving, sharing and being thankful; accordingly, please bring one item of canned food to help support your local food pantries. Mark your calendar for November 2 – SAC meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the PTO Open House at 7 p.m. Go Tigers!