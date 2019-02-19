Soul Food tasting kicks off Black History Month at library

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Folks and friends who visited the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 2 were able to partake in a traditional and heart-warming spread of soul food that had been prepared and was served by two local chefs and a local baker.

The soul food tasting on Feb. 2 served as a special, community-focused opportunity to kick off the library's string of events and activities for African American History Month.

With it's roots in 1926, African American History wasn't given a month of remembrance until the 1970s when President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Today, African American History Month is marked by celebrations, events to raise public awareness, recognition of famous African Americans and observation of African American culture, media, and more.

The Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library kicked off their recognition of African American History Month with a soul food tasting on Feb. 2, from 12-2 p.m.

The tasting featured various, home-styled, traditional soul food from chefs Mary Brooks and Essie Norton and scrumptious, classic southern desserts from baker Gwen Banks.

The food turned the library's community center into a gathering of friends, family and neighbors as patrons of the library enjoyed a delicious lunch of soul food, tea or lemonade – followed by a mouth-watering dessert.

This was just the first of many events that the library will host in order to celebrate and recognize February's African American History Month.