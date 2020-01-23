Soup and a sandwich: Altrusa to hold annual Souper Tuesday fundraiser

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Altrusa Club members have begun taking orders for their fifth annual Souper Tuesday fundraiser.

Members have been out and about, especially to local businesses, dropping off order forms for a lunch selection of homemade soups, sandwiches and bottled water.

Lunch cost is $10 for a meal of soup, sandwich and one drink.

The selection of soups includes cream of broccoli, sausage and corn chowder, Mexican chicken and white bean, and vegetable.

The selection of sandwiches includes chicken salad, pimento cheese and turkey and ham on your choice of white or wheat bread.

To place an order, or for more information, contact Event Co-Chairperson Sally Jordan at (850) 997-0450.

Lunch orders can be delivered or picked up at the First United Methodist Church Youth Center, located at 395 W. Walnut St., in Monticello, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Funds from this Souper Tuesday fundraiser support local scholarship, literacy and service projects of Altrusa International of Monticello.