Soup and society: Community meal gathers people together for dinner

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The weather outside might have been frightful and cold, but inside the dining room at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the food and fellowship was warm and delightful.

Each week, the dining hall at the senior center will fill with members of the community gathering together to enjoy a delicious meal of hot soup. This meal, which is part of The Gathering Tables, a Soup and Bread Ministry, serves free soup and bread once a week to anyone who is willing to come and dine with the ministry.

From December through February, The Gathering Tables ensures that while the weather may be cold, there will be plenty of warmth around the table.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the ministry served up bowls of delicious chili for its diners; the dining room was full of members of the community as they ate and visited among each other.

Each week, a different variety of soup is served for the Tuesday evening meal, and the next meal will be served on Tuesday, Dec. 17 – it will be a savory potato soup.

The soup and bread meal is served from 5:30 through 6:30 p.m., and the ministry is always looking for willing volunteers to help cook or serve the soup and slice the bread; servers are asked to arrive by 5 p.m. Every meal will be served at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, which is located at 1155 N. Jefferson St.

For more information about this ministry, contact Michelle Dollar at mmdollar@bellsouth.net, or find the ministry at their Facebook page under “The Gathering Tables, A Soup and Bread Ministry.”

The ministry's Facebook page has sign-up events that will allow volunteers to specify whether they'd like to make soup, serve bowls or clean up after dinner.

Upcoming meals:

December 17 – Potato Soup

No soup will be served on December 24 or 31.

January 7 – Taco Soup

January 14 – Chicken Soup

January 21 – Chili

January 28 – Vegetable Soup

February 4 – Potato Soup

February 11 – Taco Soup

February 18 – Chicken Soup

February 25 – Chili