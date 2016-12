Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc/

First Baptist Church Women's Missionary Union (WMU) will host a free soup lunch from 12 to 2 p.m. on January 14 in the church fellowship hall.

The Saturday meal will offer a variety of soups, homemade by the WMU members and their friends.

This community event is open to the public and all are encouraged to come enjoy a delicious meal and great Christian fellowship.

Crackers, cornbread, soft drinks and other such goodies will be made available also.