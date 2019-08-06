South Salt Road bridge closed

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you're wondering why the South Salt Road bridge over the Aucilla River into Taylor County is closed, it's by order of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) because of a reported problem with the structure.

A problem, incidentally, that county officials are disputing to a degree, according to County Coordinator Parrish Barwick.

“We are objecting to the repair work, as the consultant directs that the entire length of the bridge be covered with riprap, which is large boulders and rocks, when the report addresses a single bent of pilings being washed to a critical level; which again, we disagree with their opinion as the washed area has happened over a 20-year period,” Barwick emailed the Monticello News last week.

Barwick emailed again soon after to say that he had since had another conversation with the FDOT bridge and structures section about the bridge repairs and the person speaking for the state agency had mentioned a plan of action that entailed a reduced scope of work.

“I am waiting to receive this in writing, as we will not act on a verbal call on something of this nature and cost,” Barwick emailed.

The bridge, meanwhile, will remain closed, while county officials continue to negotiate with the FDOT on the resolution of several issues besides the scope of the repair work. One is that Jefferson County shares ownership of the bridge with Taylor County, and so far, according to Barwick, officials of the neighboring county are shirking their responsibility.

“Taylor County owns half the bridge but they say they aren't going to participate in the repairs,” Barwick told the Jefferson County Commission on Thursday evening, July 18.

“We're working with the FDOT to ensure that Jefferson County is appropriately tasked with half the ownership of the bridge with Taylor County having the other ownership,” Barwick said.

Another issue is the very nature of the emergency that the consultant declared.

“I don't know that the bridge has had any change in the last 20 years, but I'm not a bridge inspection consultant,” Barwick said, questioning if the bridge demands the extent of work being recommended. “We're talking about $200,000 to do what the inspection consultant is recommending to shore up the bridge and bring it back to it original condition.”

The expenditure is especially odious to county officials as the bridge is listed on the FDOT's five-year plan for replacement in 2023.

“There is still a lot of negotiating going on,” Barwick said, noting that part of the negotiations was to get the FDOT possibly to contribute some funding to the project.

Frustrating to Barwick also, he noted that the consultant had “sprung” the bridge closure notice on the county at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3rd, right before the Fourth of July holiday, demanding that the bridge be closed immediately. County officials, however, didn't act on the notice until the following Monday, deeming the urgency of the closure overstated.