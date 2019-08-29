Spaghetti Luncheon fundraiser raises money for the senior center

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center (JSCC) received well over $1,500 from its most recent fundraising effort, sponsored by Hal Bennett and Johnston's Old Fashioned Meat Market.

Funds from the Spaghetti Luncheon fundraiser will be used to support the diverse activities, products and services offered to serve the unmet needs of Jefferson County's older residents.

Many area groups and businesses, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management, helped the senior center's staff and volunteers to make this event successful.