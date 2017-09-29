Spanish missions’ conference is next week

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

With the Spanish Mission in Florida and the Borderlands Conference set to begin next week, the sponsoring organizations are putting the final touches on the planning for the free multi-day event.

Set for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 5 and 6 at the Monticello Opera House, the event kicks off with a welcome reception at the Wirick-Simmons House at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, and concludes with a tour of Mission San Luis in Tallahassee on Saturday morning, Oct. 7.

The conference proper, however, begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, with a registration and coffee, followed by the commencement of the talks, which will focus on a host of topics relating to the Spanish missions in Florida, including their histories, social roles, legacies, community structure and organization, and the archeological evidence for their existence.

The speakers, largely distinguished anthropologists and archeologists from a variety of disciplines and institutions, promise to provide a wealth of information.

Among the list of confirmed speakers, to name a few, are Dr. Rochelle Marrinan, with the Department of Anthropology at FSU; Dr. Elizabeth Reitz, with the Georgia Museum of Natural History; Dr. George Avery, director of the Archaeology Lab at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas; Dr. George Aaron Broadwell, a professor of anthropology at the University of Florida; and Dr. Richard Jefferies, with the Department of Anthropology at the University of Kentucky.

The topics, meanwhile, range from “The Archaeology of the Spanish Missions in Deep East Texas/Northwest Louisiana: A Summary of the last Twenty Years;” to “The Changing Role of Missionaries and Missions In Spanish Florida, 1513-1763;” to the “Responses to Missionization: The Historical and Archaeological Evidence from Two Mission Sites in Northern Central Florida;” and to “An Analysis of Artifacts and Archaeology at 8E106, a Spanish Mission Site in Florida.”

Weighty stuff.

The conference will also feature descendants of the Apalachee who lived in this region more than 300 years ago and who were forced to abandon their homeland when the British and their Indian allies invaded north Florida. The tribe’s descendants today live in Louisiana, where they farm and practice their Catholic faith. A few of them will be at the conference to telling their story.

Although Spain’s discovery and exploration of the Americas dates from 1492, the Spaniards’ first attempt at establishing missions in Florida didn’t occur until 1526, as part of their greater effort to Christianize the New World’s aboriginal people. It’s worth noting that Spanish Florida at that time, according to Dr. John H. Hann’s “Summary Guide to Spanish Florida Missions and Vistas with Churches in the Sixteenth and Seventeenth Centuries,” extended from Key West on the south, to Newfoundland on the north, to Texas on the west.

Although possibly not as well known as the Spanish missions in California and the Southwest, the Spaniards in time established missions from present-day Miami north through Georgia to the Chesapeake Bay, and west to Pensacola, with many of those missions located in north Florida, and not a few in Jefferson County. The best known in this area, of course, is Mission San Luis in Tallahassee, a state-owned historical site that has been restored and is opened to the public. But numerous of mission sites exist in Jefferson County.

All told, a minimum of 124 missions have been documented to one degree or another as having existed during Spain’s 198-year occupation of the region between 1565 and 1763, documentation that exists in great part thanks to the research of Dr. Hann, a Tallahassee historian and scholar.

Scholars divide the missionary efforts into five periods, largely terminating in the early 1700s when the British invaded Florida, burn many of the missions, killed or imprisoned the Indians and caused others to flee to other parts, such as the Apalachee. No doubt the five periods will be discussed in more detail at the conference.

To date, with the exception of few mission sites that have been located and excavated, the majority of these remained unidentified or unexplored.

Sponsors of the conference are the Aucilla Research Institute, Main Street of Monticello, Florida and Florida State University’s Department of Anthropology.

To register for the conference or more information about the conference contact Anne Holt at ahholt@ahhholt.com , or Jana Grubbs at ariinc@embarqmail.com.

Or visit the conference website at http://missionsinflorida.com/

