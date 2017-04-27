How should we spend BP Oil money?

The Wacissa River Committee met last week to begin the process of identifying projects that may qualify for Restore Act funding, or monies coming out of the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Some seven years after the disaster, the BP settlement monies are beginning to filter down to the five affected states and their coastal counties. But as Commissioner Betsy Barfield told the committee on Tuesday evening, April 18, there are still a great many hurdles to overcome before Jefferson County actually gets its share of the monies.

“You still have to jump through a lot of hoops,” Barfield said.

Barfield is Jefferson County’s representative on the Gulf Consortium, a public entity made up of 23 Florida counties that joined together in 2012 to develop a State Expenditure Plan, which plan largely dictates how the BP monies will be distributed and used for the economic and environmental recovery of Florida’s Gulf coast and coastal communities harmed by the oil spill.

In 2015, British Petroleum in a settlement with the federal government and the five states agreed to pay $5.5 billion for its part in the disaster, part of which monies are to be dispersed to the five states in three pots over a 15-year period. The five affected states are Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

“Each state is regulating its state pot differently,” Barfield said. “We’re unique. The money is coming directly to Florida.”

So far, Jefferson County has received $3.4 million from pot 1, and it’s slated to get $12.7 million from pot 3. The Wacissa committee’s task is to identify eligible projects for the pot 3 funding. Pot 2 monies will come later and entail a more complicated distribution formula that is still being worked out.

Barfield told the committee that its focus should be solely on the pot 3 funding. She then gave a brief overview of the State Expenditure Plan and suggested a few projects that could possibly be accomplished with the $12.7 million, which the county plans to leverage two-to-one with other funding.

Barfield explained that the state plan, which the consortium formulated with help from a consultant, Environmental Science Associates (ESA), required the approval of the Governor’s Council and hence comes loaded with all kinds of rules and regulations. Too, she said, the monies for the projects, when they come, would do so in the form of grants.

“But the very first thing is that you as a committee have to identify and submit your projects,” Barfield told the group, which consists of Chairwoman Teresa Tinker, Kim Gilmore, Nancy Wideman, Phil Calandra, and Clerk of Court Kirk Reams.

Whatever the projects selected, Barfield said, each had to have a connection to the Gulf and be within 20 miles of it.

“ESA will get us to 30 percent of the design (of the project) and cost estimates,” she said.

The consortium’s guiding principles for selection of the projects, Barfield said, were four: land acquisition, water quality, habitat restoration and community resilience. Each project, she said, had to fall within one of the principles, with a large amount of the dollars dedicated to water quality. Whatever the project, she said, water quality improvement had to be one of its elements.

The timeline for the project list to be completed was April, Barfield said. That way, she said, it would allow time for county commissioners to review and approve the list and forward it the Governor’s Council for ultimate approval, with the release of the funding for the implementation of the projects expected to come by the fall of 2018. Still to be decided by the consortium, she said, was whether the pot 3 monies would be dispersed as a lump sum or over the 15-year period.

Barfield noted that already, others of the 23 counties in the consortium had submitted 64 projects for consideration, totaling $460,290,000, which was more than the available monies and so obviously couldn’t all be funded.

Barfield said the drop-dead deadline for the county’s submittal of Jefferson County plan detailing its list of project was this summer.

“ESA needs approval of the plan by July 2017,” Barfield said.

She said that all the committee had to do in the current go-round was to identify potential projects and assign each a budget number, which consultant engineer Debra Preble, with Dewberry-Preble Rish Engineering Inc., would help them do. ESA, she said, would then flush out the descriptions of the projects.

Following Barfield’s presentation, Preble gave the committee a brief update of the ongoing improvements at the Wacissa River headwaters park, as well as on two forthcoming grants.

Preble told the committee that the county has been doing an excellent job of maintaining the Wacissa headwaters park. She said that the park improvements, along with the increased law-enforcement presence in the area, now made for a more family friendly atmosphere that translated into increased attendance.

Preble said that the Jefferson County Commission should soon be receiving the contract for the Spring Protection Grant for the park. This grant, which amounts to $517,500, is to be used for parking lot improvements, stormwater maintenance, shoreline stabilization, sediment and exotic vegetation removal, and construction of a boardwalk, among other things.

“We’ll start doing the design work right away,” Preble said, meaning after receipt of the contract. “But the project won’t be ready to go until the fall.”

As for the second park grant, which she identified as a $390,126 Land and Water Conservation Grant, Preble said this contract had a ways to go before the county received actually received it.

“It will probably be next fiscal year before we get this money,” Preble said.

Also, she said, unlike the first grant, which was fully funded, this second grant required a 50-percent match from the county, 25 percent of it in cash and the other 25 percent in services and materials, called in-kind contributions. The cash portion, she said, could come from the pot 3 BP monies, as this particular project qualified under the consortium’s guiding principles.

She said that the planned improvements with this second grant included construction of picnic shelters, restroom facilities and a second boardwalk.

Preble also suggested some possible projects that the committee might consider for the list it was about to compose. Among her suggestions was putting up a kiosk or boardwalk crossing across Pinhook Creek where it intersected the Florida Trail to create a link between the walking and paddling trails, and also constructing a boat ramp on the Aucilla River and doing improvement work at the Goose Pasture recreational area.

Following Preble’s presentation, the committee got down to work on identifying potential projects for the BP funding, coming with about 12 by the end of the evening.

The BP oil spill began on April 20, 2010, and lasted more than four months, releasing upwards of 200 million gallons of petroleum into the Gulf of Mexico. The spilled oil wrecked havoc on estuaries, harmed commercial fishing, marred beaches and adversely impacted the region’s economic viability and tourism. It was the largest oil spill in US history.

