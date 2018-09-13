Spirit Week and Homecoming Parade Coming to Jefferson Somerset

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The school week of October 1 through October 5 has been designated as the spirited Homecoming Week at Jefferson Somerset.

The week will begin on Monday, October 1, with an invite for elementary students to participant in 'Superhero Day', while middle and high school students will get to 'walk the red carpet' as their favorite celebrity.

Tuesday, October 2, will be a chance for Jefferson Somerset students to express their own brand of crazy through the school's 'Wacky Tacky' themed day.

Then, on Wednesday, October 3, getting ready for school will be a cinch: it will be Pajama Day at the school!

During Thursday, October 4, students and staff can show off some college pride during the Favorite College Day.

Then, finally, on Friday, October 5, it will be Orange and Blue Day for all the Tigers at Jefferson Somerset.

A special timeline has been prepared for that day, starting at 12 p.m., with a parade line up on Madison St.

12:30 p.m. - Students will be transported to Water St.

1 p.m. - the Homecoming Parade will begin.

2 p.m. - Convocation will begin in the Auditorium.

2:15 p.m. - Cheerleaders will be introduced, along with their cheers.

2:30 p.m. - The Jefferson Somerset band and football players will be introduced.

2:45 p.m. - Dancers will be introduced.

3 p.m. - The Homecoming Court will make their appearance and introduction.

3:15 p.m. - Alumni will be introduced.

3:30 p.m. - All students will be bussed home from the auditorium.

There will be a brief gap between the next scheduled event, which will be the arrival of the Homecoming Court at Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m.

6:45 p.m. - The Homecoming Court will hold their walk and wave ceremony.

7 p.m. - The Pre-K through fifth grade Homecoming Court will be introduced.

At 7:30 p.m., the game between the Jefferson Somerset Tigers and Taylor County's Bulldogs will begin.

During the halftime show, the band and sixth through twelfth grade Homecoming Court will return to the field.

The Homecoming Game will be the last currently scheduled home game for the Jefferson Tigers.