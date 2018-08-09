Splashes of fun at the Pastor Marvin Graham Be Out Day

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

What does a hot summer Friday, bounce houses, laughing kids, and water slides all have in common?

They all took place during the Friday, July 27 Pastor Marvin Graham Be Out Day, held by the Tri-County Ministry's Harvest Center to mark the end of their 2018 Harvest Center Summer Enrichment program.

Throughout the summer, the Harvest Center Summer Enrichment Program (which was operated by Rodell and Kathryn Thomas) fed the children who participated, took the children on various field trips and outings, encouraged sports and athletic play, had a 'word of the week' to encourage learning, and special mentors on Wednesdays to speak to the children in the program – all at no cost to the parents.

The Be Out Day marked the end of the summer program, which had began on June 5.

Rodell and Kathryn Thomas oversaw the day with the assistance of the adult volunteers who pitched in to provide safe play, music, and make the day a 'splashing' success.

With two water slides and a Spiderman-themed bounce house, the youth who came out for the last day of the Harvest Center's camp had plenty to enjoy.

Judging by the laughter, the smiles and splashing, the Be Out Day was a successful ending to a beloved summer program in Jefferson County.