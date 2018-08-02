Splish ~N~ Splash Pet Grooming opens with a Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the newly opened Splish ~N~ Splash Pet Grooming, on Saturday, July 28.

Happy attendees, both human and canine, enjoyed homemade cupcakes and received tours of the small, but quaint, facility.

Business Owner Christina Floyd and her family and friends were welcomed by members of the Chamber and community during the grand opening event at her business location, 160 West Washington Street, on the Courthouse Circle.

Services offered include bathing, nail trimming, styling and shedding control. Discounts are offered for monthly customers.

Splish ~N~ Splash Pet Grooming hours of operation for the areas 'ride along pals' and 'fur babys' will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Contact (850) 284-7179 or splishnsplashpets@gmail.com to make an appointment.

The next Chamber Membership Meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7. Contact Executive Director Katrina Richardson at (850) 997-5552 to RSVP.