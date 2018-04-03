Sports Spotlight

Detrevian Nealy

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Detrevian Nealy, 17 and in 10th grade, is one of the young men on the Jefferson Somerset Tigers' Track and Field team.

This is Nealy's second year in track, but he's no newcomer to sports and being a team player, as he has played football for seven years, and basketball for three years.

According to Nealy, he got involved in track after the team's Coach Harry Jacobs saw him playing basketball, and invited Nealy to try out for track as well.

Nealy quickly found that he loved the sport, which requires the strength and skills for running, jumping and throwing.

“I love competing,” said Nealy, who hopes to attend a college through a sports scholarship; though he's a little undecided on the details, he has his goal set on becoming a Fitness Trainer in his future.

It can be easy for school athletes to let their academic focus wane, but Nealy works hard to not fall into the same reputation. In the meanwhile, Nealy hopes to be an inspiration to those around him through his hard work and dedication to his team as well as to his education.

Detrevian Nealy is the son of Yolanda Nealy, and the grandson of Lois Hunter.