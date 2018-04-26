Spring Football kicks off for Tigers

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It is that time of the year again! The 2018 Spring Football season has begun for Jefferson Somerset, with a lot of promise in store for the the athletes taking part in the upcoming season.

The Jefferson Tigers are riding off a successful year, despite the changes that came within the prior school and sports year, as the school was in the midst of the transition from a public school to a charter school. Despite the changes going on around them, Head Coach Leroy Smith brought his Tigers to the play-offs, making him the first coach to take a team from public school in-transition to a charter school to the play-offs.

Throughout the last year, four Tiger Football athletes recieved All-State honors (Jayshawn Francis, Jacquez Hughes, Da'Shon Davis and Le'Vontae Camiel); five athletes received All-Big-Bend honors (Da'Shon Davis, Jacquez Hughes, Le'Vontae Camiel, Alondre Smith and Javion Patrick); one freshman athlete qualified for All-Adidas Freshman All-American Team (Jacquez Hughes); one athlete made All District 3 Teams (Le'Vontae Camiel); four athletes were inducted into the National Honors Society (Alondre Smith, Jayshawn Francis, Ricky Murray, Jr. and Elliot Robinson); and seven new academically approved athletes transferred into Jefferson Somerset for the football program.

“We are trying to build from last year,” said Coach Smith. “We are trying to go above and beyond that.”

As the end of the school year approaches, colleges and universities have been eyeing the athletes on the Tiger football team. Within the last few weeks, three of the team's athletes have signed Letters of Intent to various colleges and universities; Alondre Smith (Webber International University) and Jayshawn Francis (Edward Waters College) both signed full football scholarships, and Ricky Murray, Jr. received a partial scholarship as a preferred walk-on for FAMU.

“Schools have been in and out of our campus, and we are trying to build on that,” said Coach Smith, adding that four of the underclassman athletes on the team have already received scholarship offers from visiting schools.

Building up a better team, a better coaching staff and better individual athletes is the plan for this upcoming Spring season, which will last from April 23 through May 17.

“We have kids who want to transfer to the school because they see the change, they see the progression of our school,” added Smith.

The coaches for the 2018 Spring Season will be Head Football Coach Leroy Smith, Wide Receivers and Special Teams Coach Buford Manion, Defensive Coordinator and Line Backers Coach Dean Rodell Thomas, Running Back and Secondary Coach Devan Roberts, Offensive Line Coach Carl Crews, Defensive Line Coach Keith Marshall, and Quarterback Coach and Community Outreach Coach Bobby Parrish. Abisola Balogun will be the Director of Football Operations for this season.

For this upcoming season of spring football, the team will need the support and encouragement of the community.

“We got to keep these kids out of trouble, in school, and playing football,” said Coach Smith. “We are building our kids and helping our kids become successful citizens through our football program.”

For many of the athletes who have been, and are currently on the team, playing football is more that just a sport and past time. By having an opportunity given to them where they can succeed on the field, the young men are also provided with an opportunity to attend prestigious colleges, as well as receive life guidance from their coaches.

Coach Smith asks for the community to support more than just it's local high school football team, but the futures of the young men who play on that team.

“We want the community's support,” said Coach Smith, suggesting that the community could help through monetary donations, as well as donations of food for the team and in-game refreshments (such as Gatorade).

As always, coming out to spectate the home games helps boost the morale and spirit of the team and is one of the easiest ways to show support for local athletes.

Parents can help by making sure their student athlete attends school and does their best academically.

Businesses who would like to support the team through their Spring season are invited to contact Director of Football Operations Abisola Balogun by calling the school at (850) 997-3555 and asking for her.

“We want to bring back the old Monticello Football,” added Smith.

“I want to welcome everybody to the Jefferson County Somerset Spring Football 2018.”

The Spring Game will be held on Friday, May 18. More information will follow as the date approaches. Next week, a schedule will be produced for this spring season, with special dates where parents of athletes are invited to come out and watch the team practice.