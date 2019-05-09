Stamp out hunger May 11

John Willoughby

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It's time to take a look in your pantry!

Sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is set to take place nationwide on Saturday, May 11, and you're asked to donate to this great cause that can benefit your community.

Every second Saturday in May, letter carriers across America, including Jefferson County, collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers, who participate in the NALC's Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive – the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

Led by letter carriers represented by the NALC, the drive has been responsible for delivering more than one billion pounds of food in the past 26 years. Carriers collect non-perishable food donations left in mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters. Nearly 1,500 NALC branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are involved.

In order to participate and contribute, all you have to do is bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place them by or in your mailbox for your letter carrier to pick up. All food collected in Jefferson County will go to a local food bank. It will not leave the county.

The food products can be placed in plastic grocery store bags (such as the ones you get when our groceries are bagged in the check-out line), or brown paper bags.

Items which can be donated include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat and sauce. Donors are asked to avoid glass containers.

For more information, you may contact your respective post office: Madison (197 SW Pinckney Street), (850) 973-6241; Greenville (13626 W U.S. Hwy. 90), (850) 948-2301; Lee (7760 E U.S. Hwy. 90), (850) 971-5894; and Pinetta (115 NE Poplar Avenue), (850) 929-4484.