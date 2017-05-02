Staying safe and knowing when to call the Sheriff’s Office

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services statistics, thousands of seniors are abused each year, Dan Williams told the Monticello Woman’s Club.

Williams, an investigator with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, covered several subjects related to being safe and knowing when to call the Sheriff’s Office, including elder abuse and a rise in scams and fraud schemes targeting those over 60.

Unfortunately, these are things the JCSO deals with quite bit, Williams told the club.

“In this day and age, we’re getting farther and farther away from respecting our elders,” he said, and elders could be subject to abuse from men, women, grandchildren or trusted friends, in the form of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment or exploitation. “It’s sad.”

In cases like this, if you see pressure marks or bruises on a elderly friend, or notice a change in behavior (for example, from outgoing and friendly to withdrawn and depressed, or suddenly not being able to get away from a caregiver), or notice a sudden lack of funds that should be there, or no groceries in the house, these are all reasons to call the JSCO and ask them to look into it. Yes, there could be legitimate explanations, but it could also be abuse – better safe than sorry. The caller can remain anonymous. Don’t try to verify anything on your own; according to Health and Human Services, an observer’s role is to report anything suspicious, and allow law enforcement to investigate.

The JCSO and law enforcement agencies all over the country have also seen a rise in exploitation schemes and fraud targeting the elderly; the most frustrating aspect is these criminals can get to victims safely ensconced in their own homes. All it takes is a phone call and a glib, convincing pitch, the hallmark of hucksters everywhere.

“If you get a phone call saying you ‘won’ something, and you never entered any contest that you can remember, hang up and call the sheriff’s office,” said Williams.

Usually, scammers use this as an excuse to ask you to send money for shipping fees or gift taxes or something similar; they may also try to finagle personal information they can use later to defraud you.

Even if the prize is real, “there’s no shame in getting it (the situation) looked at,” said Williams.

Never give out any personal information over the phone. Take a moment to think it through - why would your “bank” call you to “verify” your account number when they already have that information? Your bank won’t. That’s a scammer. Similarly, the Social Security Office will never call you to “verify” your social security number. That’s another scammer. Hang up and report the call to the sheriff’s office.

Then, there is the grandchild-in-jail-please-send-money scam. According to information from the AARP, doctors and lawyers have fallen for this scam because of the strong emotions it triggers in those who think their grandchild is in trouble. The scammers speak in tones of desperation, or may claim their voices sound different because of a broken nose, and they desperately need bail money, money for lawyers, etc.

Again, the best course of action is to hang up immediately and call the sheriff’s office. Even if you think it might be legitimate, never send money without verifying the facts or confirming the caller’s identity – ask “misleading” questions about non-existent family members and events that never happened, or questions only the grandchild can answer, such as the name of a pet. Call the sheriff’s office or jail where the “grandchild” is allegedly incarcerated to confirm the story.

And of course, there’s always the opportunistic criminal who sees an older adult alone and pounces. It may be a small town, but Williams advises being aware of your surroundings whenever you go out, and taking a few precautions every time you leave your home. For instance, if you’re going out, let someone know where you’re going, how long it will take to get there, and how long they should wait before calling the police if they don’t hear back from you.

Other things to think about – never go to your ATM at night. If using an ATM after dark is unavoidable, don’t go alone. If your regular ATM is in a remote, poorly-lit area, go to another where there is plenty of light and people around, and pay the $2 fee just to be safe. If at any time something makes you feel unsafe, leave as quickly as possible.

In any situation, “trust your gut,” Williams concluded. “Your instincts are usually correct…don’t think you’re being silly. You know if something just doesn’t feel right.”