Steak for dinner at Wacissa United Methodist Church

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The church family at Wacissa United Methodist Church held its annual steak dinner fundraiser, with more than 100 diners turning out in support of this successful event.

Church Pastor Steve Lenzo welcomed everybody, thanking them all for their participation.

The ladies' ministry sold raffle tickets for a beautiful, handmade quilt as well as individual cookbooks that compiled several family recipes from church members.

The grilled steak meal included a large baked potato, garden salad, homemade desserts and iced tea. It was enjoyed by all, with several leftovers going home in to-go boxes.