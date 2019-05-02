Stop the power lines

I’m a Leon County resident affected by this travesty of a NextEra proposed power line, and I stand with my friends and neighbors in Jefferson County in opposing it. Commissioner Steve Walker has been with us from the beginning, and I know Commissioner Betsy Barfield is working hard on it as well.

Kudos and deep thanks to them!!! In Leon, Commissioners Dozier and Lindley are with us, as are Tallahassee City Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Jeremy Matlow. I’m sure all our other City and County Commissioners feel the same way, whether or not they’ve been vocal on the subject.

Who on earth could be in favor of this company trampling citizens’ rights?

Commissioners, you can be heroes. Don’t let anyone tell you there’s nothing you can do. There’s plenty. Start by flat out telling NextEra to get out. The company is on record as saying they have other routes—make them use one.

You have a wonderful bully pulpit, and there’s never been a better time to use it. Be a hero.

Rodney Doss