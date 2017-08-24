Store clerk cheats undercover agent out of lottery winnings

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A convenience store clerk who allegedly tried to cheat a lottery player out of the winnings of his ticket got a surprise when the customer turned out to be an undercover agent.

Arrested and charged with grand theft on Thursday, Aug. 17, was Balusinh Fulaji Chauhan, 68, of Live Oak, FL, a store clerk at the Jayveer Food Mart in Lamont.

According to the report from the law enforcement office of the Florida Lottery, its agents conducted an undercover compliance operation at the business on the day of the arrest. One of the agents, posing as a player while wearing a digital recording audio/video device, “presented a known $10,000 winning scratch-off ticket to the clerk within the establishment.”

The report states that the clerks scanned the ticket in the Florida Lottery Terminal Gaming system and a Player Claim Instruction ticket was generated, verifying to the clerk that the ticket was a winning ticket “above $599.”

“When the Player Claim instruction was generated it printed out to a terminal printer located within the store and the terminal machine emitted an audible sound signifying the ticket was a winning ticket,” the report

Chauhan, however, told the undercover agent that the ticket was not a winning ticket.

After going outside and reviewing the audio/video recording device to ensure that it had recorded the transaction, the agents returned inside and arrested Chauhan for grand theft, a second-degree felony.

“Wherein subject did endeavor to obtain or to use, the property of another with intent to, either temporarily or permanently, deprive the other person of a right to the property or a benefit from the property,” reads the probable cause affidavit.

Bond for Chauhan was set at $10,000.