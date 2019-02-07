Storyteller to visit the library

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

His storytelling ability have been called powerful, commanding and exciting and on Saturday, Feb. 9, professional storyteller Windell Campbell will be visiting the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library.

From a career as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years to his current profession as an engaging storyteller, Campbell has been working with the children of Florida for many years.

Based in Dover, FL, Campbell is a performer for the Arts Council Of Hillsborough County and the Florida Humanities Council as well as a member of the Florida Storytelling Association.

In 2001, Windell Campbell was featured at the Exchange Place of the National Storytelling Festival.

He has performed at festivals and reading programs throughout the state while incorporating the art of puppetry with the art of storytelling. Under Campbell's engaging and interactive flair, the separate art forms unite to become more than the sum of their parts.

With his puppets, Campbell brings to life the tales of heroes and the adventures of birds and beasts.

Legends and lore are brought to life through Campbell's storytelling.

Jefferson County's children will be delighted with his performance on Feb. 9, which will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m.

Want to attend? The public library is located at 375 S. Water Street.

It will be a performance that you wont want your children to miss!