Storytime at the Library

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Stories about animals and spring, fuzzy caterpillar crafts and a silly song and dance session filled the children's room at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Library on Thursday, March 22.

Courtney Nicolou, the Youth Services Librarian, hosts a twice-weekly story time session at Jefferson's local library; one on Tuesday for infants and one on Thursday for children aged three through seven.

Nicolou reads aloud stories, dances and sings with the children, and arranges fun crafts that are themed around her stories for the day.

Both Story Times begin at 10 a.m., and last for roughly an hour.

The next Infant Story Time will be on Tuesday, April 3 and the next Children's Story Time will be on Thursday, March 29, and will be Easter-themed.