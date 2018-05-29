Students enjoy the carnival at Jefferson Somerset

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

There was plenty of games, neat crafts and projects, face painting and wax hands vendors, a ticket table where students could switch out the tickets they won by playing games for prizes. The event, which was orchestrated by the Florida Department of Health Jefferson (Tobacco Free Florida) and the Jefferson-Somerset SWAT (Students Working Against Tobacco) group also provided opportunities for kids to learn about the dangers of tobacco usage, how Big Tobacco industries target potential smokers young and how to make healthy lifestyle choices.

From 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Friday, May 11, the elementary students (Pre-K to 5th Grade) at Jefferson Somerset got out to the playground area for the outdoor carnival, played games like giant bowling, corn hole or bean boozled, or visited the free booths around the carnival to put together crafts, learn about tobacco, dip their hand in warm wax to create a nearly exact wax sculpture replica of their hand, or to have their face painted.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the high school students (sixth through twelfth grade) had their own informative and entertaining carnival inside the gym at the Jefferson-Somerset school.