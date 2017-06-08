Students Visit Dixie Plantation



Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy fifth grade students enjoyed an ecological and historical field trip to Dixie Plantation on Friday, May 12. The students and their guide John Finlayson toured the grounds on a tractor-pulled trailer, that are mostly devoted to the raising of quail, learning the many facets involved in providing the optimal habitat for quail.

The students were also given information about the differences in the variety of pine trees grown and cultivated on the grounds. They visited fields of cotton and listened as Finlayson explained the history of this very southern crop to plantation life, specifically at Dixie. The past history and its current use was of much interest to the students who were accompanied by their teacher Wanda Hughey, and other adult chaperons.

All thoroughly enjoyed this fun, informative, learning experience, and thanked Finlayson for sharing his abundant knowledge in such an entertaining way. Thanks also to Tall Timbers, who now manages the plantation, for allowing the students to share this educational experience.