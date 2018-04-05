Students win bicycles for perfect attendance

Story Submitted

Jefferson Somerset administrators are giving away bicycles to students with perfect attendance!

So far this year, 10 bicycles have been given away.

Most of the grades have consistently stayed above 90 percent present. This attendance rate is important because students are more likely to succeed in academics when they attend school consistently.

It's difficult for the teacher and the class to build their skills and progress if a large number of students are frequently absent.

When students improve their attendance rates, they improve their academic prospects and chances for graduating.

Poor attendance can influence whether children read proficiently by the end of third grade or whether they are required to be held back.

By sixth grade, chronic absence becomes a leading indicator that a student will drop out of high school.

In order for a Jefferson Somerset Tiger to win or be eligible for their name to be placed in the drawing to win the bike, not only do they have to have perfect attendance, but they must also show "Paw-si-tive" behavior by being respectful, responsible and safe with no behavior referrals.

Students are selected using a random number generator.

Jefferson Somerset is proud of their students for showing Tiger Pride each day and making school a priority in their lives!