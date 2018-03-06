Study up, students!

Principle Oliver shares testing tips

Testing season is upon us! Jefferson County K-12, a Somerset school, is sending the following letter home with each student that is testing. This notification tells you the exact date and test your student will take. Please take a look at the resources provided and expectations for testing.

If your student is taking a computer-based test, they will have the opportunity to complete a practice test to get used to the platform. If you or your student would like to review the computer-based practice test at home, the practice tests and answer keys are available at www.fsassessments.org/students-and-families/practice-tests.

For information regarding test session lengths for all Spring 2018 FSA assessments, please visit the FSA Portal at www.FSAssessments.org, click on the Students and Families icon, select the Frequently Asked Questions card, then select the question: “How long are the tests?”

Please review the following policies with your student before testing:

Electronic Devices - Students are not permitted to have any electronic devices, including, but not limited to, cell phones, smartphones, and smartwatches, at any time during testing or during breaks (e.g., restroom), even if the devices are turned off or students do not use them. If your student is found with an electronic device, his or her test will be invalidated.

Calculators - For Grades 7 and 8 Mathematics, approved calculators may be used during Sessions 2 and 3 only. For EOC assessments, approved calculators may be used during Session 2 only. If students have handheld calculators during Session 1, their tests will be invalidated. Calculators are not permitted during Grades 3 - 6 Mathematics tests.

Testing Rules Acknowledgment - All FSA tests include a Testing Rules Acknowledgment that reads: “I understand the testing rules that were just read to me. If I do not follow these rules, my test score may be invalidated.” Prior to testing, test administrators read the rules to students, and students acknowledge that they understand the testing rules by signing below the statement on their planning sheets, worksheets, or work folders.

Discussing Test Content after Testing - The last portion of the testing rules read to students before they sign below the Testing Rules Acknowledgment states: “Because the content in all statewide assessments is secure, you may not discuss or reveal details about the test items or passages after the test. This includes any type of electronic communication, such as texting, emailing, or posting online, for example, on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, or Instagram.”

Please make sure your student understands that “discussing” test content includes any kind of electronic communication, such as texting, emailing, or posting to blogs or social media websites, etc. While students may not share information about secure test content after testing, this policy is not intended to prevent students from discussing their testing experiences with their parents/families.

Working Independently - Students are responsible for doing their own work during the test and for protecting their answers from being seen by others. If students are caught cheating during testing, their tests will be invalidated. In addition, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) employs Caveon Test Security to analyze student test results to detect unusually similar answer patterns. Student tests within a school that are found to have extremely similar answer patterns will be invalidated.

Leaving Campus - If your student leaves campus before completing a test session (for lunch, an appointment or illness, etc.), he or she will not be allowed to return to that test session.

If your student does not feel well on the day of testing, it may be best for him or her to wait and be tested on a make-up day. Please remember not to schedule appointments on testing days.

Testing Accommodations - If your student has an Individual Education Plan (IEP), a Section 504 plan, or is an English Language Learner (ELL), please contact the school to discuss the testing accommodations that will be provided for your student.

For more information about the FSA program, visit the FSA Portal at wwwFSAssessments.org.

Thank you for supporting your student and encouraging him or her to do his or her best during this test administration.

Sincerely, Cory Oliver, Principal