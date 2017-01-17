Stupid is as stupid does

Like a majority of Americans, I am anxious to get on with business and put the miserable memory of the past eight years behind me. Our grand social experiment to elect an individual of the racial minority as president, who had no real accomplishments or experience and a resume hollow except for some community organizing job, was a disaster that fell flat on its face! His gift of eloquent rhetoric managed to keep him afloat amidst his total lack of understanding how our economy, the world and international relations work. But he is almost done for now and the nation needs to look to the future with hope that the new president and administration can finally put our country back on the right track.

It is obvious after the past elections that the Democrat Party is in desperate need of new and younger leadership. However, and despite the fact that their ideas and actions continue to cost them the loss of more and more seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representative, and the presidency, they hoisted back into power the old school failures of Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Rather than coming to their senses and realizing there was a golden opportunity to positively hitch their party to the potential progress of the new administration and capitalize on the loudly expressed will of the American people as demonstrated in the November elections, they are opting to continue shooting themselves in the foot and further alienating the citizenry. Both Schumer and Pelosi have gone on record to be "obstructionists" to everything the new administration is attempting to put into place. Being the party of "NO" is clearly not what the American public wants or expects from the Democrats. Americans are clearly tired of the political divisiveness and party wrangling resulting in all the non-productive nonsense coming out of Washington. Yet the clueless leadership of the Democrat Party will stumble and bumble their way ahead attempting to create a quagmire full of roadblocks to impede any real progress the American people so desperately want and this country so badly needs.

It is sad for America that the Democrat national leadership has already announced their intention to challenge, block, disrupt, deny and otherwise torpedo any and everything the new administration attempts to accomplish before a single piece of legislation has been presented, cabinet nominees have been vetted or the new president has been sworn in!

How is our country ever going to move forward when the old guard of Democrat politicians with their narcissistic, self-important, and out of touch concept of governing are determined to see any hope for progress fail before it is given any chance to succeed?

The big question now is will the mainstream media continue to be the vanguard of the Democrat propaganda by filling the airways with well-structured anti-Trump and anti-congress rhetoric and slanted bias aimed squarely at the millions of uninformed and uneducated voters? Or will enough of the intelligent American public see through the smoke and mirrors to finally start holding our news organizations and congress accountable? Will we see true progress or just bushwhacking and political partisan politics to satisfy the egos of a few selfish politicians and keep this country on its knees? ---only time will tell.

Dennis Foggy