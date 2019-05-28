Summer School for Jefferson’s Tigers

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Looking for a way for your Jefferson Tiger to make up missing points in their grade, learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts or math (STEAM) or just stay busy and have fun in an academic environment?

The Jefferson Somerset staff will be offering three camps for Jefferson Tiger students throughout the months of June, July and August.

The trio of camps will help prepare your student for the upcoming school year as well as provide an opportunity for fun and learning.

All three camps will include transportation as well as breakfast and lunch meals – all provided at no extra cost to attendees.

Want to register your Tiger for one of these three camps?

Registration can be done by contacting Ms. Seaton in the Jefferson Somerset Elementary office in person, by calling (850) 997-3555 or by emailing nseaton@somersetjefferson.org.