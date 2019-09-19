Support local causes, attend fish fry fundraisers this weekend

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Waukeenah United Methodist Church

On Friday, Sept. 20, the church body at Waukeenah United Methodist Church will hold their annual Mullet Fish Fry fundraiser.

The church will be serving up delicious fried mullet, hush puppies, cheese grits, baked beans, coleslaw, crisp pickles and a homemade dessert.

A total of 500 pounds of mullet and hushpuppies will be fried up by the church's menfolk, with the ladies packing pre-ordered and to-go dinners while serving plates for the diners who choose to stay and eat.

Waukeenah United Methodist Church strongly advises their diners to stay and eat at the church, so they can enjoy a meal with other members of the community. “There's plenty of room,” advises the church body. “And plenty of great Christian fellowship.”

The evening meal will be served from 5 to 8 p.m., and plates will cost $12 for adults and $5 for children who are under the age of 10.

The church is located at 81 Methodist Church Rd., just off Waukeenah Highway, at Highway 27.

For more information, contact Melva Walker at (850) 528-8485.

The Jefferson County Young Boyz to Men

A special fundraising fish fry will take place in the Monticello News parking lot (located on the Courthouse Circle, in downtown Monticello) on Saturday, Sept. 21, by the Jefferson County Young Boyz to Men Mentoring Program (YBTM).

Starting at 10:30 a.m., YBTM volunteers will be serving up mullet and tilapia dinners and sandwiches in order to help raise funds to support Jefferson County's young men.

YBTM is a non-profit organization that mentors young men who are between the ages of 10-17. Through providing a Godly example, offering support and offering opportunities to these young men, YBTM is attempting to better our community, a generation at a time.

All proceeds gathered from this fish fry fundraiser will go towards YBTM programs that directly benefits Jefferson County youth.

Fish dinners are $8 a plate and sandwiches are $5 each.

“Please come out and help us support our youth,” writes YBTM, before asking that those who are unable to attend the fundraiser to offer up prayers of support for the organization.

For additional information about the fundraiser or the YBTM mentoring program, call Barry G. Graham at (850) 545-6437 or (850) 524-0126.