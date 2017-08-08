Support our Sheriff

I read with disgust the account in the Jefferson Journal of some of our local elected officials' comments about the Sheriff's budget request.

First, it appears that Commissioner Barfield's primary concern for the people of Jefferson County is not whether we will continue to have superb police protection but whether we will fail to re-elect Commissioner Barfield. "Increase taxes and they're going to run us out of town," she said. It might be good to remind Ms. Barfield that our sheriff is supported overwhelmingly by this county's voters, as seen in the last election.

Second, I had hoped that episodes of juvenile, snarky behavior in the Commission's deliberations had ceased, but apparently Barfield and Clerk of Court Reams carry on the tradition with their cutesy "elephant in the room" and "feeding the animal" remarks. Really, boys and girls, don't you think it may be time for some adult behavior when you have become an elected public official?

Third, and certainly the most important issue: We in Jefferson County have been so fortunate to have the high caliber of competence and unquestionable integrity of Sheriff Hobbs and the fine, brave, hardworking people he employs. All you need to do to appreciate how lucky we are is to read news of the messes in other counties caused by mishandling of situations by their local law enforcement agencies. This Sheriff knows how to do his job and how best to hire, train, and manage a complex operation that keeps us safe every day. He also knows what it costs to run an efficient, effective operation and I for one will not vote for any elected official who continues to disrespect and oppose his very reasonable requests.

Evelyn Shelley