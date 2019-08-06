Support the senior center by buying plates of spaghetti

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center (JSCC), located just north of downtown Monticello, is the primary service center for many social, educational, fitness and health programs for Jefferson County's senior citizens aged 60 and older.

The crucial, diverse activities provide a way for local seniors to stay informed, healthy and active during the later years of their lives.

The community of Monticello and Jefferson County will be able to help support the organization on Friday, Aug. 16 with a lunch fundraiser hosted by the JSCC and sponsored by Monticello's own Johnston's Old Fashioned Meat Market.

On Aug. 16, staff members and volunteers at the JSCC will be serving plates of delicious, mouth-watering spaghetti in order to raise funds that will continue the work of the senior center's products and services.

For two hours on that upcoming Friday, the senior center will be selling meal platters of spaghetti for only $10 a plate.

This fundraiser is crucial for the support and continuation of the senior center's causes.

Those who are interested in pre-purchasing tickets (the best way to ensure that you will be able to receive a plate) can buy tickets at Johnston's Meat Market, located at 1480 W. Washington St., or at the senior center, located at 1155 N. Jefferson St.

Tickets can also be purchased by contacting any JSCC board member.

Plates can be picked up on Aug. 16 at the center during between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For more information about this fundraiser, contact the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center at (850) 342-0242.