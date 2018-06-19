Susan S. Waters

Susan Sagar Waters, 68, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Shady Grove, Florida.

Ms. Waters was born July 2, 1949, in Evanston, Illinois to Lester R. Sagar and Virginia S. Sagar. She was a graduate of Leon County High School, class of 1967. She obtained both a Bachelors and Master’s Degree in Education from Florida State University. She was a math and reading specialist and taught in schools in Monticello and Tallahassee for over 40 years. She loved camping, hiking, music festivals, the beach, and the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Garden Club in Monticello.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.

She is survived by: her daughters Leslie Anderson (and her husband Mike Anderson) and Mary Kate Reader (and her husband Jeff Reader); her sister, Leslie Sagar; her sister-in-law, Adele Sagar; her nieces, Jennifer Smith and Jessica Sagar; and her grandchildren, Kendall Kate Perdue and Ari Reader.

Related