Susie Ruth Jones, 78, of Monticello, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2018.

The funeral is 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Cody Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3812 Tram Road, Monticello, Florida 32344 with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral at the church.

The daughter of the late Charlie Eugene and Bessie Estelle Allman Horner, she was born in Monticello on April 29, 1940. She was a retired Data Entry Supervisor II with the State of Florida and a faithful member at Cody Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing and especially cooking.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jane Vann, William Harley Jones, Jr. (Ann), Valinda Karen Buzbee (Neal); grandchildren, William Harley “TJ’ Jones, III, Benjamin Neal Buzbee, Nicholas Delano Buzbee (Windsor), Megan Nichole Vann; great-grandchildren, Addeline Rose Buzbee and Lilianna Kate Buzbee. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Horner, Peggy Horner and Ernestine Horner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy Horner, Leonard Horner, Julian Horner, Jack Horner and David Horner.

Susie Ruth will be dearly missed and her children want to say "Thank you Momma for your unconditional love, your support, and all you did for us and the family."

Memorial donations may be made to Cody Pentecostal Holiness Church. Online condolences may be expressed at abbeyfh.com.

