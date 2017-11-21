Suspect sought in robbery

Story Submitted

Early Saturday morning, Nov. 18, at 4:08 a.m., the Monticello Police Department (MPD) and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a call regarding a robbery at Big Bend Transit, located at 952 West Washington Street. MPD spoke with the victim/employee of the business, who stated that she pulled up to the building and exited her personal vehicle for work. As she approached the company's vehicle, she was approached from behind by the suspect, who placed a gun at the back of her head and demanded all the money. The victim told him she had no money.

At this point, the suspect attempted to grab the victim's bag that was looped around her wrist and failed. The suspect tried again and failed. The victim took the opportunity to run and and caused a vehicle alarm to sound off. At this point, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

MPD and JCSO set up a perimeter and contacted the Department of Corrections' K-9 unit. Officers from MPD, JCSO and DOC's K-9 unit tracked the suspect down several streets, until the trail was lost.

The suspect is described as a black male, six feet tall, medium build, wearing dark clothing and a black hoodie with the hood string pulled tight around his face, and armed with a gun.

Anyone having information pertaining to the robbery is asked to call (850) 342-0150.