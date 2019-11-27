Suspect turns himself in

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Barely 24-hours had passed since Jefferson County law enforcement had begun a manhunt for Marko Earl, 26, when Earl surrendered himself to deputies at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

On Monday, Nov. 25, Earl was involved in a shots-fired incident that took place on East Clark Avenue (near Roostertown). While no details have been offered as to why Earl fired a gun, the JCSO reported that Earl fled the area on foot before law enforcement could arrive at the scene.

According to the JCSO, K9 officers from the Jefferson Correctional Institute and Florida Highway Patrol sought to pick up on Earl's scent and track him, the trail was lost and law enforcement had to call off the search without taking Earl into custody.

JCSO publicized Earl's photograph and information, advising that he was a wanted subject and asking the community to advise them should they know of Earl's whereabouts.

At 1:25 p.m. on the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 26, Earl willingly turned himself in to the sheriff's office deputies.

“Thank you to all that provided assistance and support to ensure a safe ending for all involved,” wrote the JCSO on the agency's Facebook page.

No information has been provided on the charges which Earl will face following his arrest.