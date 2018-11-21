Sydney Groom Pitts, 81 drew her last labored breath in the early hours of November 12, 2018, with her daughter, Zoe Davis, lying by her side, holding her hand. Sydney was an only living child to her parents, Ralph and Mildred Groom, who loved her dearly.

She was a member of the Waukeenah Methodist Church which has been so kind, generous and compassionate to our family. There’s no adequate words that are descriptive enough to express how much her family appreciates all of the love they have shown her family during some of their toughest times. Sydney’s hobbies included, but were not limited to, reading, gardening, fishing (mostly eating the fish), playing the piano, as well as loving her family, which included her past and current family member’s fur babies.

She graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1955 and also completed the Massey Business College in Jacksonville, FL.

Mrs. Pitts was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert A. Pitts, her parents Ralph and Mildred Groom, two sons, Bryan L. and Bartram G. Simmons, two grandchildren, Dustin G. And Teresa Ann Simmons, and two close friends who were considered family and loved as such: Mr. Fred Ball and Mike Barrow. She loved and missed all of them with her complete soul and heart and now that she has joined them, we are sure that she is elated with this transition to her new home. I’m so sure she was elated with her rather large reunion with the loved ones lost from her past.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Simmons, Tallahassee, FL; her daughter Zoe (Paul) Davis, Waukeenah, FL; three grandsons; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; as well as two step-sons, Bill and Mark (Sue) Pitts; and one step-daughter, Sue Johnson (whose husband Curt is also pre-deceased).

The graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Culley’s MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee.

