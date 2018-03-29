A Tale as old as Time is coming to the library

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It is a classical tale of selflessness, of love, discovery and acceptance; the well-known French Fairy Tale Beauty and the Beast is coming to the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Library on Saturday, April 14.

At 1 p.m., the Community Room within the library will be transformed into a stage for The Hampstead Stage Company, a non-profit touring theater troupe who are dedicated to educating audiences across the country by bringing classical literature to life through live theater.

The Hampstead Stage Company produces over 2,000 shows annually, and have been organized since 1983.

The April 14 show will be free to the community, with popcorn to be served during the small, intimate live production.

The show is recommended for ages 5 and up.