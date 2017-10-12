Tallahassee man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor 

Story Submitted

Michael A. Chmielewski, 38, of Tallahassee, a former State of Florida legislative staffer, was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor last week in the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee after a three-day trial. Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the verdict.

In February 2017, undercover investigators conducted “Operation Cupid’s Arrow” to identify individuals seeking to engage in sexual activity with minors. Chmielewski responded to a Craigslist advertisement in which an undercover officer posed as a 14-year-old girl named “Sara.” Over two days, Chmielewski continued his conversation with “Sara” on the chat messaging application Kik, discussed sexual activity with “Sara,” and traveled to meet “Sara” in person to have sex. Chmielewski was arrested after arriving at a store to meet “Sara.”

Chmielewski faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 5, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallahassee Police Department, the Cocoa Police Department, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals, and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher J. Thielemann prosecuted the case.

