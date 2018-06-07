Tampa Taiko coming to Monticello

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Tampa Taiko, a traditional Japanese Performing Arts group based out of Tampa Bay, FL, will be performing at the Jefferson County Library on Saturday, June 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. The concert is completely free and is part of the library's “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading event series. The event is sure to delight people of all ages, but the library especially encourages the event to families with deaf or hearing-impaired children.

Tampa Taiko is a professional drumming duo that has performed at a variety of venues, including festivals, concert halls, schools, and corporate or VIP events. The drumming duo have developed a dynamic fusion of old and new styles of drumming to bring a contemporary vibrance to an ancient martial arts form.

Come experience a rich and vital part of Japanese history at the Jefferson County Library this weekend! To learn more about Tampa Taiko, visit them online at tampataiko.com.